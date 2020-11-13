Xbox Game Pass Just Got More Nostalgic With 3 New Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have three new games, one of which brings with it boatloads of nostalgia for those that grew up playing RPGs in the 1990s. Of the three games, two of them have been added to the console versions of the subscription. Meanwhile, only one has been added to the PC and Android versions. And unfortunately for the latter, the big notable new game is not the one game that's been added.

If you follow Xbox Game Pass on social media, you'll have seen it hyping up this big new notable and nostalgic game. However, if you don't follow Xbox Game Pass on social media, then you'll be pleased to know 2019's remaster of 1999's Final Fantasy VIII has been added to Xbox Game Pass alongside two other games.

Below, you can check out all three new games. Included is not only a description of each game, but a trailer and information about platforms.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered: "It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal."

Platforms: Console and PC

Streets of Rogue: "Streets of Rogue is a rogue-lite about player choice, freedom, and anarchic fun. The game takes inspiration from fast-paced top-down rogue-lites and adds free-form, experimentation-driven, emergent gameplay elements of immersive sims and RPGs."

Platforms: PC

Gonner 2: "In this sequel to Gonner: Journey your way through deep dark chaotic places with unimaginable sparks of colour as you go on a mission to help Death rid a mysterious presence from her lair. Battle crazy bosses, lose your head (a lot), in this messy, cute, fast-paced procedurally-generated platformer."

Platforms: Console and Android

As always, it's unclear how long any of these three games will be added to each respective library. Microsoft never divulges this relevant information, and this time is no different.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android.