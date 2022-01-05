Xbox Game Pass Gets First Major 2022 Release on Day One

The first major video game release of 2022 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Rainbow Six Siege, which is the latest title in the long-running shooter franchise from Ubisoft. Over the course of 2021, Xbox Game Pass began adding a number of major third-party titles to its subscription platform at launch, much to the joy of subscribers. And while the calendar has now turned over to a new year, Xbox is still clearly going to continue to bring massive titles such as Extraction to Game Pass upon release.

Xbox and Ubisoft revealed today that Rainbow Six Extraction will be landing on Game Pass at the same time it releases for all platforms on January 20. If you’re unfamiliar with what the game is, it’s essentially a spin-off of Ubisoft’s popular multiplayer title Rainbow Six Siege. Rather than being multiplayer-focused, though, Extraction will allow players to utilize their favorite Operators from Siege to take down an alien parasite with friends. Much of the same tactical-style gameplay from Siege will still be present in Extraction, but in a co-op format instead.

Rainbow Six Extraction operators will be joined by @XboxGamePass members on day one when the game launches January 20. Learn more: https://t.co/D4E59HmEJJ — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 5, 2022

Likely the best part of Rainbow Six Extraction coming to Xbox Game Pass is that it will be coming to all verticals of the service. This means that whether you only have access to Game Pass through an Xbox console, on a PC, or even via the Cloud, you’ll still be able to play Extraction on day one. Considering that some previous third-party titles that have come to Xbox Game Pass have only been tied to one of these verticals, it’s great to see that no one will be left out in the cold this time around.

Again, Rainbow Six Extraction is set to launch later this month on January 20. And even though the game is now being promoted heavily for Xbox and PC platforms, it will also be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as well.

How do you feel about Rainbow Six Extraction making its way to Xbox Game Pass? Are you going to give the game a whirl for yourself once it does arrive? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.