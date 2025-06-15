June 17 Is Going to Be a Big Day for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will want to circle June 17 on their calendars. And that is because in two days Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting three additions all at once, including two new day one games. The highlight of this trio of new additions is no doubt the day one game in question, FBC: Firebreak, a new co-op first-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind games and series such as Alan Wake, Control, Quantum Break, and the first two Max Payne games. This will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to this, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Standard. A 2020 release, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the 8th mainline installment in the Crash Bandicoot series from developer Toys for Bob and publisher Activision. Its Metacritic scores range from 80 to 86, varying from platform to platform.

The the third and final game being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC on June 17 is Lost in Random: The Eternal Die from developer Zoink and publisher EA. This is the other day one game coming on June 27, and as the name suggests, it is a sequel to 2021’s Lost in Random.

Below, you can read more about all three games being added to Xbox Game Pass as well, and check out a trailer for each as well:

FBC: Firebreak

Play video

“FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak—the Bureau’s most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, and blast their way back from the brink.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Play video

“Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Play video

“In Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Aleksandra, formerly known as The Queen, and her companion, Fortune have been captured inside the Eternal Die where a wicked Storyteller is plotting their final chapter. Players will fight their way through a randomly generated gauntlet where they’ll take on monstrous pawns and giant board games, to claim treasure which improves your chances. They must use their wits and trusty die companion to escape this living labyrinth, where evil reigns and Random Rules.”

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.