These 7 Games Stole The Show At Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest 2025 has wrapped up and left many speechless. The show was loaded with new announcements and updates on upcoming games. Some highly anticipated projects were also shadow-dropped during the livestream.

There were over two dozen reveals, but seven of them simply stole the show. This includes game sequels, video game adaptations, and much more. Here’s a look at Summer Game Fest’s best announcement everyone has been talking about.

Mortal Shell 2

Image: Cold Symmetry

The first reveal of Summer Game Fest 2025 was rather a surprising one: Mortal Shell 2. Despite the lack of manpower and funding, Mortal Shell was a great Soulslike. Reviews were good, but Mortal Shell had shortcomings. The world was small, the game was short, and there was a lack of NPCs. These were all issues arising from financial constraints. Many people wondered how a bigger budget would have helped its development. Well, we finally have an answer.

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicked off with the announcement of Mortal Shell 2. The trailer showcased intense action sequences featuring guns and brutal melee weapons. The open world seems much bigger than before and has over sixty dungeons. The trailer alone showed nearly a dozen different NPCs. No budget constraints plagued the studio this time around, so Mortal Shell 2 feels like the series in its absolute glory. The gameplay trailer looks promising, and there’s no doubt that Mortal Shell 2 will be one of the biggest Soulslike releases of 2026.

Atomic Heart 2

Image: Mundfish

Mundfish announced a sequel to Atomic Heart in 2023. The announcement happened a few months after the first game was released. Given the fact that AAA games take anywhere from five to nine years to make, nobody could have predicted an Atomic Heart 2 trailer drop at Summer Game Fest 2025.

But more than that, no one anticipated a release date of 2026. What’s more surprising is the scope of the trailer. It was an absolutely insane three-minute showcase of what to expect. The world felt larger than life, and the graphics were drastically better than the first game. But the thing that caught many off guard was the set pieces. Sergey was flying, wallrunning, wielding overpowered weapons, and taking down giants as tall as a building. The trailer for Atomic Heart 2 was super ambitious. So much so that it makes the first game look like a demo in comparison. Excitement for Atomic Heart 2 is high after SGF.

The Cube

Image: Mundfish

Atomic Heat 2 wasn’t Mundfish’s only announcement at SGF. The studio also revealed The Cube, an MMORPG set within the Atomic universe. The Cube is a giant island in the sky that is divided into several moving parts like a Rubik’s cube. Each part has a unique terrain and set of enemies.

You could imagine The Cube as a multiplayer game where no two experiences will be the same. Because the island has so many rotating regions, a plethora of different combinations of the world can form. Mundfish has created a very extraordinary concept for a game. The Cube has piqued the interest of many players, and hopefully, the game turns out to be just as good as the premise.

Lies of P: Overture

Image: Neowiz

Neowiz is hard at work making Lies of P 2, but they also announced a DLC for the first game to smooth over the wait. Lies of P: Overture was announced a couple of months ago with a Summer 2025 release timeframe. However, nobody could have expected Overture to be shadowdropped during Summer Game Fest.

At first, all eyes were on Overture’s trailer. Fans of the game were eagerly anticipating a release date reveal. But when they saw the words “available now”, cheers went through the roof. The prequel DLC is out now, and players can travel back in time as Pinocchio to relive the final days of Krat before things went to hell. Overture is filled with lore secrets, new weapons and mechanics, as well as awesome boss fights. It’s likely going to be remembered as one of the biggest Soulslike releases in 2025, so best not miss out on it.

ILL

Image: Team Clout Inc.

There has been a serious lack of good horror games in this decade. It’s always been Resident Evil or Silent Hill at the helm, but the reveal of ILL at Summer Game Fest has many guessing otherwise. This first-person action survival horror game is set in a research fort where monsters are running wild. Per the synopsis, a mysterious evil is plaguing the fort, and it stands in the way of the protagonist’s goals.

Just by looking at the trailer, you can tell ILL is very atmospheric. The art style is grim, run-ins with enemies are unpredictable, and there is so much dismemberment. ILL seems to be bent on making its environment as terrifying as it can be. If you’re a fan of survival horror games, ILL is a game you should put in your wishlist today.

Game of Thrones: War For Westeros

Image: PlaySide

Another announcement that stole the show at Summer Game Fest was a strategy game. But why it stole the show wasn’t because of its genre, but rather because of the franchise it is adapting: Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is a real-time strategy game set in the eponymous continent. Players can command House Targaryen, Lannister, Stark, or even play as the Night King himself.

War For Westeros’ steam page mentions large-scale battles, the ability to deploy units including dragons, and much more. However, the biggest twist in the trailer was how the Night King killed Jon Snow and then resurrected him as a White Walker. That makes you wonder in what other ways you can influence these beloved characters. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will have a lot of hype behind it going forward. Hopefully, it delivers and isn’t received like the last two seasons of the show.

Resident Evil 9: Requiem

Image: Capcom

Like always, the best is saved for last. There were murmurs about the next Resident Evil game for quite a while now, but it being revealed at Summer Game Fest was a pleasant surprise. Resident Evil 9: Requiem’s trailer focused on a new character, Grace Ashcroft. Grace is seen investigating a series of murders, and there’s a very good chance she might be the protagonist.

However, reliable leakers have suggested Leon Kennedy will be the lead in Requiem. So, it’s possible RE9 might have multiple protagonists. In any case, the next Resident Evil looks spectacular. A release date is also already set for February 27, 2026. That’s just in time for the 30th anniversary in March next year. A spectacular gift for fans of the series.