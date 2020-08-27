Xbox Game Pass Adds Two Brand New Games Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have added two brand new games today. Not only do both games look great, but both are available on both versions of the service. In other words, whether you're on PC or Xbox One, you have two new games to check out via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate.

The first of these two games is Tell Me Why, the latest game from Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Dontnod and Xbox Game Studios. More specifically, it's the first chapter of the game. The other new addition is one of last year's weirdest games, which finally came to console this week: Hypnospace Outlaw from No More Robots.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each game:

Tell Me Why:

Pitch: "Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes, and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives."

Platforms: Xbox One and PC

Hypnospace Outlaw:

Pitch: "Hypnospace Outlaw is a '90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace's wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful. As part of your job as a Hypnospace Enforcer, you'll be watching out for copyright infringement, internet bullying, and more, with reports and rewards coming direct from the Hypnospace Patrol Department to your inbox. In your spare time, you can customize your HypnOS desktop however you see fit, with a variety of downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company."

Platforms: Xbox One and PC

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One and PC. As a subscriber to either, you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, plus other perks, like exclusive discounts.

