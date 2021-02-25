Xbox Game Pass: Four Games Added, Including Xbox Series X Launch Title

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games. Across the four games, two of them are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and two of them are coming to PC. Of the four new games, the most notable has to surely be an Xbox Series X launch game, or, more specifically, Dirt 5. That said, if you aren't into racing sims, Microsoft has three other new games for you.

One of these three games is Elite Dangerous, a popular space-sim game from 2014 that still commands a sizeable player base thanks to its quality and lack of competition in the space. That said, if racing and space both aren't your thing, you may want to check out the new first-person that's been added.

In addition to Dirt 5 and Elite Dangerous, Superhot: Mind Control Delete has been added, the third game in the Superhot series, where time moves dependent on how much or little you move.

Meanwhile, the last new game is going to be a huge addition for fans of Cricket and nobody else. That's right, Cricket 19 has also been added.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each game, read more about each game, and find information about what versions of Game Pass each has been added to.