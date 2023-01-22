Xbox Game Pass Rumor Claims Big PS5 Exclusive Is Being Added Soon

According to a new rumor, a fairly major PS5 exclusive is reportedly being added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which may sound unbelievable at face value, but it's actually not that surprising. It wouldn't be the first PlayStation game or PlayStation exclusive to make its way to the Xbox subscription service, but it's not a common occurrence, and that's because it takes unique circumstances to trigger. For example, the MLB The Show situation where the MLB forced PlayStation's hand into making the series multi-platform and into bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. And then there are the Bethesda games PlayStation signed for exclusively before Xbox bought Bethesda. The game in question falls into the latter camp.

According to a now-deleted post on Reddit, it's stated that Ghostwire Tokyo will be added to Xbox Game Pass in March. And considering the game's one-year PlayStation console exclusivity expires on March 25, this makes sense. As you may know, this exact scenario played out with Deathloop -- another Bethesda game PlayStation locked up before Xbox acquired Bethesda -- when its exclusivity expired. In other words, this is the bet you would make at Vegas, but it's not been confirmed yet, leaving the door open for rumors to get an easy layup in first. That said, until we get this official information, take the rumor and prevalent speculation with a grain of salt.

"Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant," reads an official pitch of the game. "Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo."

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points. It has all the hallmarks of an open-world video game with dozens of markers dotting the map, but due to the care and specificity of its setting, it never feels overwhelming or tedious. And there's an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural that pervades all of it. It would have been easy for all of those elements to combine into a sticky, digital slog of epic proportions, but instead, the final product makes for a pleasant – albeit imperfect – stroll through Tokyo... with an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.