PS5 Fans Say New Xbox Game Pass Game “One of the Best RPGs I’ve Ever Played”

PlayStation fans over on on the PS5 Reddit page have hailed a new, free Xbox Game Pass game as “one of the best RPGs I’ve ever played.” The game is also available on PS5 via normal means, which is how PS5 fans have experienced it, but on Xbox Series X users can play it for free with their Xbox Game Pass subscription, which is notable because this is the only place the game is available to download for free. There is no such option on PC, and the game — which just released — is not available on PlayStation Plus, just Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

More specifically, the game is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is currently the highest-rated game of 2025, so far, thanks to its 92 on Metacritic. In other words, it is a frontrunner for game of the year, which has come as a surprise. The turn-based role-playing game is notably the debut release from Sandfall Interactive, a smaller French team working with a smaller budget comprised of primarily former Ubisoft developers. Despite not having the biggest budget, and despite the studio being new, they have hit the ground running. And of course, this is a testament to the perks of a smaller team, because at Ubisoft these same developers were never a part of a project of this quality.

To this end, one of the top recent posts on the PS5 Reddit page is a posted dedicated to praising the game. And considering the popularity of the post, the sentiment shared is a common one.

“Not to glaze more, but Expedition 33 is one of the best RPGs I’ve ever played,” reads the post in question. “This game is like a heavy feeling of dystopian/Final Fantasy X/ grounded dialogue but mystical world, amazing graphics, incredible music, gripping characters, flashy cool gameplay, and fantastic ideas on character builds.

The post continues: “I have nothing else to say other than I was a major RPG head my whole life, was obsessed with returning to Oblivion again, got about 80 hours into that. But then I started this game and can’t put it down.. it’s like everything that could compel you to want to know what’s next is there… gameplay, the world, the story. There is this hopeful and dreadful pull that keeps me playing. Anyone else give it a go on a whim and was blown away?”

Again, in isolation this glowing review of the game isn’t that noteworthy. However, when you consider the 1,200 votes up it’s not really an isolated opinion. Meanwhile, the comments reinforce it.

“Glaze away pal, I picked it up on a whim and it’s been blowing my mind from the get-go. I’m an absolute sucker for build crafting and I was shocked how much they let you play around with pictos and luminas,” reads the top comment.

A top comment adds: “This game is insanely addicting. Pretty sure I clocked 50 hours in the first four days. The visuals and character designs are gorgeous, and the gameplay’s super solid. Kinda wish I could wipe my memory and play it all over again.”

Those that decide to check out the new PS5 game based on these glowing user reviews from the PS5 Reddit page should expect to bare minimum sink 25 to 30 hours into the RPG just to mainline it. Those that want to see the side content will need to add another roughly 10 hours to this. And then completionists will need to spend roughly 60 hours with the RPG.

On PS5, the only option is to purchase the game from the PlayStation Store, which is going to set PS5 users back $60. Meanwhile, those with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass can download it for free.