Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 Popular and Award-Winning Games Today

Xbox Game Pass has added two new games today, and both of them are of the highest quality. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that as of today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy NieR: Automata and Overcooked 2. The former is notably only available on the Xbox One version of the service, however, the latter is available on both Xbox One and PC. That said, it’s unclear how long each will be available in Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not disclose this information, meaning if you want to play either game, you should do so sooner rather than later.

As for the games, NieR: Automata is one of the strangest and best games of the generation, hence why it’s sold millions of copies — despite the larger NieR series being niche — and why it’s critically-acclaimed. Meanwhile, Overcooked 2 is also incredibly popular, and one of the best co-op games of this generation, which makes it perfect as everyone practices isolation and social distancing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that’s available at $10 or $15 a month, depending on what tier you get. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that’s constantly evolving with new additions and subtractions. On top of this, you also get additional perks, such as exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early.

More games are the best games pic.twitter.com/6sIg8lQvOY — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 2, 2020

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as watch trailers for each:

NieR: Automata: “NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.”

Overcooked 2: “Overcooked returns with a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players. Hold onto your aprons… it’s time to save the world again!”

Xbox Game Pass is available on PC and Xbox One.