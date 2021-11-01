Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for November

Xbox announced new titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in November 2021. Notably, Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions are joining as well as Forza Horizon 5 on release, but perhaps the most notable addition included in today’s announcement is the fact that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition will be joining the service for consoles on release.

In addition to the above, the full list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles includes Unpacking, It Takes Two, Kill It With Fire, Football Manager 2022 and its console version Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition, and One Step from Eden. As usual, PC, console, and via the cloud are platforms included for them, though it varies by title.

Here is the newly announced list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles alongside the date they are coming to the service as well as their descriptions from Xbox:

November 2nd:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC)

Description: Get your computer ready because Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC! Play Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Windows 10 and 11 as part of your Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate membership. That also means you can conveniently cross-play with any current Minecraft version, including consoles and mobile! Just launch the same edition as the Minecrafter you want to play with. No need to pick and choose — experience Minecraft on PC in one launcher with Game Pass.

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Moving day is here! Unpack like never before in this zen puzzle game where you’ll learn about a character through a variety of moves. Unpacking weaves together a story through the everyday and sentimental belongings you’ll encounter as you decorate and organize each new space throughout the game

November 4th:

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC)

Description: Go on a wild co-op adventure with EA Play as It Takes Two joins Xbox Game Pass for PC & Ultimate via The Play List. Discover a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative in a light-hearted story of the hardships in getting along. And you can invite a friend to join the adventure with Friend’s Pass!

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Kill It with Fire is a first-person action game about hunting spiders and causing collateral damage. Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path!

November 9th:

Football Manager 2022 (PC)

Description: The closest thing to being a real football manager. Football Manager 2022 brings new, progressive ways to find your winning edge, instill your footballing style and earn it on the pitch with your football club. Experience complete football authenticity and unrivalled simulation gaming.

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Navigate your way to the top of the footballing world as the boss of the world’s greatest football teams in a tailored version of Football Manager that’s been adapted for console play on the biggest stage. Build your dream squad and make the club completely your own as you develop your career to become a managerial great. Plus, Ultimate members can play with Cloud Gaming featuring Xbox touch controls on day one, no controller needed!

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Description: Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Lead breathtaking expeditions across a world of striking contrast and beauty while immersing yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love.

November 11th:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console)

Description: Experience the blockbuster classic, updated for a new generation – now with across-the-board enhancements including Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and much more.

One Step from Eden (Console and PC)

Description: One Step from Eden combines deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts. Can you make it to Eden?

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

