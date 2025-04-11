Mafia: The Old Country Release Date Leaked, Presentation Announced

Hangar-13, the studio behind Mafia III, has announced a live developer panel for the upcoming Mafia: The Old Country at Pax East. The event will be held on May 8th and plans to dive into an “exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the franchise” which’ll give fans a look at how the series became what it is now and how the future looks. Hangar-13 also revealed a Summer 2025 release for Mafia: The Old Country, but outside of those official announcements, the release date itself seems to have leaked. According to info seemingly published ahead of schedule, the new Mafia game will be out on August 8th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on one of the Steam pages for Mafia: The Old Country, a post ended by saying that the game would be available on August 8th which does indeed line up with the Summer 2025 window already confirmed. The Steam post mentioned the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of the game up for preorder as well which isn’t really the norm when talking specifically to a PC crowd, so it certainly seems like boilerplate text that was mistakenly added to the post. That idea was reinforced further by the fact that the line has since been removed, so it definitely wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place.

With the release of Mafia: The Old Country looming, this live developer panel is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the game. The show will be hosted by Greg Miller and begins at 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT, 7 PM BST, or 8 PM CEST. It will be available live at Pax East in Boston or streamed via YouTube or Twitch.

It's official! Mafia: The Old Country is coming to #PAXEast. Join us live in Boston or watch us online on May 8th for our developer panel with Hangar 13, revealing new details and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the franchise.



See you there, mafiosos! pic.twitter.com/zX7E1shbTe — Mafia Game (@mafiagame) April 10, 2025

Mafia: The Old Country follows the origin story of the mob in the gritty underworld of 1900s Sicily. Players take on the role of Enzo Favara in an immersive and engaging third-person action adventure through the countryside and alleys of Sicily. Players will experience the beautiful and deadly world as they descend into an interactive classic mob movie.

Players will have to navigate a dark and dangerous world as Enzo integrates himself into the Torrisi family and criminal underworld. Whether galloping on horseback or driving turn-of-the-century automobiles, Mafia: The Old Country promises to offer an authentic experience meticulously recreated to reflected the time period back then.