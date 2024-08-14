Doom Anthology Pre-Orders Drop With a Replica BFG

Doom Anthology

The Doom Anthology packs DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM (2016), and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition into a single release the comes with some extras to sweeten the deal for collectors. These extras include a Steelbook case and a 5-inch replica of the BFG with LED lights and a stand. Note that the collection doesn’t contain physical discs. A keycode is included to unlock the games.

Pre-orders are now available here on Amazon for $79.99, and you can choose between editions for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. Sellouts are expected, so reserve a copy while you can. It’s set to arrive on October 22nd. An official breakdown of the games can be found below:

DOOM (1993 ): “You are one of Earth’s toughest marines stationed on Mars when a military experiment opens the gates to hell. It’s up to you to beat back the demon hordes with an arsenal of brutal weapons in DOOM, the game that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and changed video games forever. Players also get access to the Thy Flesh Consumed mission pack.”

DOOM II : "The beloved sequel to the ground-breaking DOOM (1993), DOOM II sends you to Earth, gives players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons, and makes you face an iconic boss, the Icon of Sin.Players also get access to the Final DOOM and Master Levels for DOOM II mission packs."

DOOM 3: "In this critically acclaimed action-horror re-telling of the original DOOM, players battle their way through a dimly-lit and terrifying, demon-infested UAC facility on Mars before entering the abyss to battle Hell's mightiest warrior.Players also get access to the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission expansion."

DOOM 64 : "This sequel to DOOM II originally launched in 1997 and sends you on a lone crusade to hunt down the Mother of all Demons and stop a renewed demonic invasion. DOOM 64 was enhanced in 2020 with upgraded visuals, native 60 FPS and additional "Lost Levels" which continue the story."

DOOM (2016) : "DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, push forward first-person combat – whether you're obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes, for up to 16 players or in SnapMap, an in-game level editor that lets you create your own DOOM experience."

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition: "In this sequel to DOOM (2016), Hell's armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear… is you.

The Deluxe Edition also includes the online, asymmetrical multiplayer BATTLE MODE, plus the two Ancient Gods expansions, a Demonic Slayer Skin and Classic Weapon Sound Pack. "

“In this sequel to DOOM (2016), Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The only thing they fear… is you. The Deluxe Edition also includes the online, asymmetrical multiplayer BATTLE MODE, plus the two Ancient Gods expansions, a Demonic Slayer Skin and Classic Weapon Sound Pack. “

Doom: The Dark Ages Arrives In 2025

Earlier this year, the team at id Software officially announced Doom: The Dark Ages. The latest installment in the legendary shooter franchise again centers around the Doom Slayer from DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, but it serves as a prequel to those entries. As a result, The Dark Ages has more of a medieval flair and features new weapons, dragons, and enemies, while still being intrinsically a shooter. As for its launch, it’s slated to arrive in 2025 across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release.