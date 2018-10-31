Xbox Games With Gold for November Revealed

Every month, Xbox offers free titles with their Games With Gold program that allows players to get their game on – for free – while their membership is still active. November’s games have been revealed that brings a little something for everyone next month.

Whether you’re a fan of shooters, of fantasy, or want to pledge your loyalty to the Creed once more, here are Xbox’s Games With Gold for November:

Battlefield 1 : Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One

: Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One Race the Sun : Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One

: Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One Assassin’s Creed : Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

: Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Dante’s Inferno: Available November 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 is now available for free through the Xbox Games With Gold program just in time for Battlefield V to make its grand debut. According to DICE, “Play to your strengths with one of five unique character classes. Bring the pain with close-quarters combat skills and anti-vehicle gadgetry as Assault. Make sure your teammates are stocked up on ammo, then lay down harsh suppressing fire as Support. Keep allies alive with the Medic class, or stand back and get the sniper rifle ready as a Scout. Or, if none of that appeals, jump into a plane or tank and switch to Pilot or Tanker – then you can tear up the battlefield with some seriously heavy-duty machinery.”

With a heavy arsenal and historically accurate maps, it’s a great time to try out this historical gameplay experience at no cost.

Assassin’s Creed

“The setting is 1191 AD. The Third Crusade is tearing the Holy Land apart. You, Altair, intend to stop the hostilities by suppressing both sides of the conflict. You are an Assassin, a warrior shrouded in secrecy and feared for your ruthlessness. Your actions can throw your immediate environment into chaos, and your existence will shape events during this pivotal moment in history.

“Stalk your prey through richly detailed, historically accurate, open-ended environments. Scale buildings, mount horses, blend in with crowds. Do whatever it takes to achieve your objectives. Relive the epic times of the Crusades Assassin’s Creed immerses you in the realistic and historical Holy Land of the 12th century, featuring life-like graphics, ambience, and the subtle, yet detailed nuances of a living world. Intense action rooted in reality Experience heavy action blended with fluid and precise animations. Use a wide range of medieval weapons, and face your enemies in realistic swordfight duels.”

Dante’s Inferno

“EA’s Dante’s Inferno will take gamers to the western world’s most definitive view of the afterlife as created in the 13th century by the Italian poet Dante Alighieri in part one of his epic classic, “The Divine Comedy. Players will take Dante through nine unique circles of Hell as mapped out and described by Alighieri: limbo, lust, gluttony, greed, anger, heresy, violence, fraud and treachery. Each circle will showcase its own distinct look, with demons, monsters, damned and geography that are crafted straight from the poem’s vivid descriptions.

“To take down the demons of Hell, Dante is outfitted with two primary weapons: the Scythe he takes from Death and the Holy Cross given to him by Beatrice, which has spiritual powers that will help Dante collect souls and spells from the creatures he defeats on his journey. The game also features a deep upgrade system so gamers can customize their abilities to their specific gameplay style, something they’ll need as Dante comes face to face with Hell’s fiercest beasts and bosses. If successful, Dante will be able to tame certain beasts, exacting their will and turning Hell’s punishments back on itself.”

Race the Sun

“You are a solar craft. The sun is your death timer. Hurtle towards the sunset at breakneck speed in a futile race against time. Delay the inevitable by catching energy boosts which reverse the setting sun – if only for a moment.



“Race The Sun is inspired by arcade games of the past with a focus on highscores, short game sessions, and a sense of pure fun mingled with a nerve-wracking tension. The rules are simple: don’t crash, stay in the light, and don’t slow down!”

As with previous months, Xbox Live is mandatory in order to download these games for free. The Xbox 360 titles like Race the Sun, Assassin’s Creed, and Dante’s Inferno are all backwards compatible as well!