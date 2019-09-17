Two Free Xbox Games With Gold Titles Are Now Available

Xbox Games With Gold has cycled out two Xbox games and has added two new games in their place. In other words, Xbox One gamers now have two different games they can download. More specifically, Forza Motorsport 6 and Earth Defense Force 2025 are no longer available to download for free for Xbox Games With Gold subscribers, but We Were Here and Tekken Tag Tournament 2 are. As always, there’s no requirements to download either of these games. If you’re an Xbox Games With Gold subscriber, you can download both for free and will retain them as long as you stay subscribed to the service.

We Were Here will be available to download all the way until October 15. However, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 will only be available to download until the end of this month. After each respective period ends, the price of each game will return to normal. Further, while Tekken Tag Tournament 2 is an Xbox 360 game, it’s playable on Xbox One thanks to backwards compatibility.

We Were Here is a new game to Xbox One that has been available on PC since 2017. It’s a unique online co-op game where players are forced to communicate with each other.

“In We Were Here, two players are trapped inside an abandoned castle,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Player One is confined to a small secluded part, while Player Two roams the forgotten halls of Castle Rock trying to find Player One. Every room challenges your wits and ability to communicate clearly, using only your voice. There is no other way to communicate with each other, so make sure you have a microphone ready!”

Meanwhile, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 obviously needs little introduction, but if you don’t know anything about it, it released in 2011 as the eight main installment in the larger Tekken series, a popular fighting game franchise from Bandai Namco. It’s unclear how lively the online scene is, but if you’ve been itching to try it out online, now may be a good time with an influx of players.

