Xbox Games with Gold for May 2021 Now Available

It is officially May, and as usual, that means that the first wave of Xbox's Games with Gold is now available. For May 2021, that means that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members can now get their hands on both Armello and LEGO Batman free of charge. Armello is available through the end of the month to claim while LEGO Batman is only available through May 15th. Starting May 16th, both Tropico 4 and Dungeons III will be added to May's offerings with the former available through the end of the month and the latter through June 15th.

In addition to the above, April's Xbox Games with Gold video game Truck Racing Championship remains available through May 15th as well. All of the usual Xbox Games with Gold caveats apply here, and while the claimed titles will remain in libraries, an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription is required to actually play them.

Whether you wanna play with bricks or board games, Games with Gold's got you covered this month. Check out Armello and LEGO Batman: https://t.co/G8PjaP9Da8 pic.twitter.com/9xXnaNeOda — Xbox (@Xbox) May 1, 2021

"A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG," the description of Armello reads. "As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello."

As noted above, both Armello and LEGO Batman are now available as part of Xbox Games with Gold. Tropico 4 and Dungeons III are set to be available beginning May 16th. Xbox Live Gold, which is the subscription service required to claim these games, costs $9.99 per month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about May's Games with Gold offerings from Xbox? Are you excited to check any of them out particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!