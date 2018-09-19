Xbox Green Duke Controller Is Now Available

The Duke is back, baby! The original Xbox controller first made its grand re-debut thanks to the folks over at Hyperkin and thanks to popular demand, the classic green option is now available for all!

The Clover Green Edition works for both Xbox One and PC platforms and is made to look similar to the Translucent Green Limited Edition Xbox console that first made its big splash in the market back in 2003.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent press statement by Hyperkin, “When a player wants a nostalgia kick, all they need to do is press the Xbox button and the original Xbox animated startup screen will play right inside the button. This was no easy task for Hyperkin Product Developer, Chris Gallizzi, although the experience is one he’d never forget.”

Gallizzi added, “It has been a roller coaster of nostalgia, but one of the most fun projects I’ve worked on.”

The revamped Duke comes with some pretty amazing features to blend nostalgic style with modern technology. Check out what it has in store before you scoop yours up today:

Original animated Xbox startup screen played right inside the Xbox button

Bumpers that mirror the Black and White buttons

9 ft. detachable USB cable (required to use controller)

3.5 mm headset jack

Option and View buttons

Many fond memories of the Xbox when it first released back in 2001 but one of those fond memories was not how clunky the original controller was. Because of the massive size, it was dubbed “The Duke” and has been referred to that ever since. Whether you loved it, or hated it – you can now get it in black and that sweet, sweet green!

You can get the newest colour option right here for $69.99 at GameStop!

For more about Hyperkin the company:

“Hyperkin is a gaming hardware development company, specializing in consoles and accessories for multiple generations of gamers. Hyperkin’s products also provide convenient and comfortable solutions for a wide array of home entertainment. Hyperkin leads the way in the retro and modern entertainment industry with unique, fun, and innovative items, including the RetroN console series and the handheld SupaBoy series. Hyperkin has recently entered the VR world, being the first to enter the market with protective skins and collaborating with HTC Vive to create the Hyper Blaster.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.