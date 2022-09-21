Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech

Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.

Announced this morning by Logitech, the longtime hardware manufacturer unveiled the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. Designed with a 1080p HD screen, built-in controllers, and a 12-hour battery, the Logitech G is similar in its form factor to that of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. And while the Logitech G won't be able to natively download and play games as those platforms can, it has instead been built to accommodate various game streaming programs, notably with titles that are available via Xbox Game Pass. With this in mind, you'll need a solid WiFi connection to use the Logitech G as it won't feature any native 5G support.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing," said Xbox's Cloud Gaming VP Catherine Gluckstein to accompany the announcement of the Logitech G. "At Xbox we've been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we're excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places."

It's worth noting that the Logitech G will be able to support game streaming beyond just that from Xbox. Additionally, the device will let users stream games from their Steam library via SteamLink, use remote play from the Google Play Store, and utilize Nvidia GeForce Now. So if you're someone that often streams games in any capacity, the Logitech G might be worth looking into.

When it comes to the actual release of the Logitech G, it's set to arrive next month on October 18th. The device will typically retail for $349.99, but those who pre-order the platform right now will instead be able to buy it for $299.99.

Are you interested in trying out the Logitech G for yourself? And do you believe that this device could help Microsoft grow even further when it comes to Xbox game streaming? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.