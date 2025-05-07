Xbox Branded Handheld Images Leak Online

A new version of the ROG Ally has leaked, which will feature official Xbox branding. This new version of the handheld will come in black, and the images apparently come from the FCC’s official certification, according to Eurogamer. That means these images should be seen as fairly legitimate, even if they aren’t the ideal way to see the device. The images of the device show a dedicated Xbox button, in contrast to other versions of the ROG Ally. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much these portable options will cost, or when they might launch. However, current models of the ROG Ally range in price from $649.99 to $799.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A similar price point is possible, but it’s hard to say, given the recent hardware price increases that have been seen for Xbox products. That could be a steep ask for many existing Xbox fans. Images were shared on X/Twitter by user @94G8LA, and can be found in the post embedded below. While the images of the devices are dusty and covered in fingerprints, they do offer an idea of what to expect once we get official images from Microsoft. Besides the dedicated Xbox button on the left hand side of the black system, the new version of the ROG Ally has grips meant to draw inspiration from the current Xbox controller.

ROG Ally 2

RC73XA Black 20V 5A 100W

RC73YA White 20V 3.25A 65Whttps://t.co/jgx4HFHUUu https://t.co/QUwZwa8t9a pic.twitter.com/dq3CP2SbA9 — Huang514613 (@94G8LA) May 7, 2025

We’ve known for a while now that Xbox has wanted to break into the handheld space, and Jez Corden of Windows Central hinted last year that an Xbox handheld device could be revealed in 2025. Following the release of these images, Corden confirmed that this is the “Project Kennan” that he reported on more recently. Notably, only one of the devices in those images features the Xbox branding, and that’s the black design. Corden believes that the white design is the ASUS ROG Ally 2, while the black version is the officially branded Xbox device.

It’s too early to say what kind of compatibility the new handheld will have with Xbox software. The current ROG Ally works with Xbox Game Pass, and that’s always been a given. Xbox Play Anywhere titles are also a safe bet. However, actual compatibility with other digital games is unlikely. Corden believes we won’t see full compatibility until Xbox releases its own in-house developed handheld, which is apparently still happening, but not expected until 2027.

RELATED: Backbone Reveals Sleek New Xbox Controller Design

Now that these images have leaked online, it will be interesting to see when Microsoft and ASUS decide to make an official announcement. When images of the Xbox Series S leaked online, the company decided to adapt and push the announcement ahead of schedule. It’s possible we could see something similar here, but there’s no way of knowing for certain. Hopefully the full reveal will be compelling, and give Xbox fans an incentive to make a purchase.

Would you be willing to purchase an Xbox branded handheld? How much would you be willing to spend? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!