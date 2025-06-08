Xbox Handheld Officially Revealed, Coming This Year

After a lot of industry chatter, Xbox’s handheld device has been officially revealed. The ROG Xbox Ally is a portable option for playing the system that will be released at some point in 2025. The system will allow users to natively download and play their Xbox games, as well as stream them from the cloud. In addition to allowing use with Xbox games, the ROG Xbox Ally is meant to offer the freedom of Windows, so users will be able to access other launchers, including Battle.net. A full release date hasn’t been announced, but it will be released before the end of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the debut trailer for the handheld, Xbox put a big focus on one game in particular, and that was Hollow Knight: Silksong. At this time, a release date has not been announced for the game, outside of a vague “2025” window. At this point, we’re about halfway through the year, and some fans might be getting a little worried that the Hollow Knight sequel could slip into 2026. However, Xbox used today’s showcase to highlight the fact that it’s still planned as a day one release on Game Pass this year. The full trailer for the ROG Xbox Ally can be found below.

Unfortunately, no details have been announced about a price point. It should be noted that other ROG Ally models tend to cost $649.99 to $799.99, so it’s possible we could see a cost higher than an Xbox Series X. The price could make or break the system, especially with options like Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck on the market. However, the overall versatility of the device could make it more appealing to consumers. With the system set to be released later this year, we should learn a lot more details in the coming months.

This is the first time Xbox and ROG have officially shown off the Ally, but images of the system’s design leaked online earlier this year. On top of that, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has frequently talked about his interest in expanding more into the handheld market. After a very long wait, it looks like we’re finally seeing this in a significant way.

Handheld gaming has seen a big explosion in interest over the last few years. While there has been speculation for years that mobile gaming would take a big chunk out of the handheld market, that has not been the case at all. Instead, we’ve seen a huge influx of various handhelds onto the market, from niche devices like the Analogue Pocket and Playdate, to mainstream ones like the Switch, Steam Deck, and PlayStation Portal. Where the ROG Xbox Ally falls on that spectrum remains to be seen.

Are you planning to check out the ROG Xbox Ally when it's released later this year? Do you think the system will be able to find an audience?