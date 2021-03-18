Xbox Announces Indie Event, Will Include S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Update and Xbox Game Pass News

✖

Xbox announced its first ever Twitch Gaming showcase centered around indie games this week with the new event scheduled to take place on March 26th. A series of announcements to be made during the event will encompass different ID@Xbox titles including an update on the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and some news on games coming to not only Xbox consoles themselves but also to Xbox Game Pass. The event overall is said to encompass more than 100 different games from independent developers.

Being a Twitch Gaming showcase itself, the event will appropriately be held through Twitch and can be viewed either through the Twitch Gaming channel or the Xbox channel. It wasn’t stated how long the event would last, but with so many games to show, it’ll likely take a while to get through.

The first-ever @ID_Xbox Twitch Gaming showcase is airing March 26 at 9 a.m. PST! Details here: https://t.co/q6mIiXj0wk — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 18, 2021

It’s worth noting that even though Xbox said there’d be more than 100 games discussed, we’ll only see gameplay and trailers for over 25 games during the event. Game codes should also be expected along with news for those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“We’re featuring tons of independent titles, including brand new game announcements from developers and publishers such as DrinkBox, Curve Digital, Devolver Digital, Dear Villagers and others,” Xbox said in a preview of its ID@Xbox event. “During the showcase, we’ll debut new trailers and gameplay for more than 25 games, including Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and many more. We’ll also be making announcements about independent titles coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass. Community-favorite Twitch Streamers will host the showcase and conduct interviews with developers, take fan questions and maybe even drop some game codes.”

The event will likely operate similarly to how Xbox’s other gaming showcases have since it’s no stranger to showing off ID@Xbox games in similar format, but it’s worth tuning into regardless since it’s the first Twitch Gaming showcase of its kind. It’ll start at 9 a.m. PDT on March 26th and will be streamed only through Twitch.