First Look at Xbox’s Jordan Collaboration Surfaces Online

Microsoft teased some sort of collaboration between Xbox and Michael Jordan’s brand this week, but it wasn’t immediately clear what it would involve beyond assumptions about a branded console and some matching shoes. If you thought that’s what the partnership involved, it looks like you were spot on considering the new look at the collaboration which has now surfaced online that showed a custom console and controllers bookended by a pair of Air Jordan 3s.

The video that’s been circulating on social media on Wednesday showed an unboxing of what appears to be the results of the Xbox and Jordan collaboration. A red and black box displayed the same pairing of logos shown in this week’s tease that hinted at what was to come.

Inside the box that’s seen in the video below, we see the custom console in the middle with two controllers above it, all three of them sporting the Air Jordan logo. A pair of what looks to be the Air Jordan 3 Retro Unite rests inside the box next to the console.

From the top-down perspective, it’s hard to tell which version of the Xbox One has been customized with the Jordan branding. Microsoft is big on its custom consoles and has unveiled all sorts of different kinds of collaborations in the past where it and its partners decorated Xbox Ones, Xbox One Xs, and the new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

The video certainly appears to have gone up ahead of schedule seeing how the collaboration was set to be unveiled on Thursday as teased in the brief video below which was shared this week. Despite not being an official reveal, it’s likely that this is what we’ll see tomorrow whenever the companies officially unveil their plans.

Get ready to redefine the game. pic.twitter.com/HabcLytg9g — Xbox (@Xbox) February 11, 2020

The question that remains then is how people will be able to get their hands on this console if they want it. Microsoft’s Xbox collaborations are typically limited-edition occasions with only so many of each product made, so it probably won’t be easy to get your hands on one no matter how they’re distributed. Past collaborations have been released through charity fundraisers, sweepstakes, or just outright selling them.

Look for an official reveal to happen on Thursday to offer more information on the collaboration between Xbox and Jordan.