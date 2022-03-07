New Xbox Elite Controller Seemingly Leaks

A new Xbox Elite Controller that will be compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms has seemingly leaked. All the way back in 2015, Xbox first introduced its line of Elite controllers, initially for Xbox One. Since that time, a second revision of the controller called the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, was released in 2019. And while this new leak hasn’t hinted at the arrival of a Series 3 model, it instead looks like a new Series 2 controller is what will be coming about.

Seen in a new image shared on social media from @IdleSloth84, a new iteration of the Xbox Elite Controller was seemingly found to be in the wild. The big difference with this new version of the Series 2 Elite model is that it features a white color scheme rather than the default black. Based on what can be seen in the leak, the body of the controller seems to be white while the controller grips and thumbsticks retain their typical black appearance. The buttons of the controller, however, seem to also be all-white, which leads to a very sleek look overall.

https://twitter.com/IdleSloth84/status/1500879839699554311

At this point in time, it’s worth noting that Microsoft itself hasn’t announced that a new Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is set to release at any point in the near future. However, if this leak is accurate, it would be the second new model of the Series 2 controller that has released in recent months. To coincide with the launch of Halo Infinite in late 2021, Microsoft released a new Elite Controller that was primarily green and was meant to resemble the armor that Master Chief wears in the iconic shooter series.

Given that this leak has now happened, it seems possible that Microsoft could look to unveil this new Elite Xbox controller at a time in the near future, assuming that what has been shown is real. If such an announcement does end up coming about, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com once it is made official.

What do you think about this new Xbox Elite Controller assuming that this leak is legitimate? Is this a controller that you would look to buy for yourself?