Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offer Savings On BioWare Classics and More

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold have officially gone live. And while there’s no groundbreaking AAA titles that are up for grabs for cheap, there are more than enough BioWare classics to go around, along with a few indie favorites.

Now’s your chance to pick up backward compatible favorites like Dragon Age Origins and Mass Effect for a relatively cheap price. In fact, you can get the entire Mass Effect trilogy for Xbox 360/One for just $21. That’s not too shabby a price at all.

There are some other notable deals as well, including Just Cause 2 for under two bucks, Just Cause 3 with all its downloadable content included for less than $10; and Forza Horizon 4‘s Ultimate Edition for $10 off.

Check out all the deals below, and get to shopping!

Xbox Deals: Forza Horizon 4, Guacamelee! And More

ARK: Survival Evolved – $20.00

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $45.00

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $6.60

Earth Atlantis – $10.04

Just Cause 3 – $6.00

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition – $9.00

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87

Socketeer – $6.99

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition –

Birdcakes – $2.99

Bloody Zombies – $6.00

Brawlout Standard Edition – $10.00

Claws of Furry – $7.49

Die for Valhalla! – $8.39

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters – $7.49

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition – $69.99

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition – $79.99

Furi – $10.00

GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION – $6.99

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $3.75

Guns, Gore and Cannoli – $5.00

Hyper Sentinel – $8.99

I, Zombie – $2.00

INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle – $26.99

JYDGE – $4.50

Late Shift – $7.49

Lovely Planet – $2.00

Moonfall Ultimate – $9.99

Next Up Hero – $10.00

No Time To Explain – $7.50

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition – $2.63

Raging Justice – $7.50

Riddled Corpses EX – $8.03

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – $10.00

Xbox Deals: BioWare Classics and More

Tesla vs Lovecraft – $10.49

The Escapists 2 – $10.00

The Escapists 2 Special Edition – $14.25

Super Hydorah – $13.39

TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + TRIALS FUSION AWESOME MAX EDITION – $14.85

Time Recoil – $4.20

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse – $8.99

Way of the Passive Fist – $7.49

Wired Twin-Stick Bundle – $6.25

Worms Battlegrounds – $6.25

Wulverblade – $10.49

X-Morph: Defense – $10.00

X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle – $14.00

Xenoraid – $3.00

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD – $3.34

Mass Effect (X360 Backward Compatible) – $4.99

Mass Effect 2 (X360 Backward Compatible) – $7.99

Mass Effect 3 (X360 Backward Compatible) – $7.99

Dragon Age Origins (X360 Backward Compatible) – $4.94

Dragon Age 2 (X360 Backward Compatible) – $9.99

Just Cause 2 (X360 Backward Compatible) – $1.49

Red Faction Guerrilla (X360)- $2.99

Frontlines: Fuel of War (X360)- $2.24

These deals are good through November 13 at 6 AM EDT. Hurry and get your savings!