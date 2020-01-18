Xbox Live Problems Reported, Microsoft Responds

Xbox One owners reported some issues this weekend when trying to download content they’ve purchased on their consoles. Microsoft has since responded to those reports and verified that there are indeed problems happening at the moment that are affecting the ability to download content players own. An solution to the issue is in the works, and while it’s unclear when it’ll be released, updates are being shared by Xbox Support as the issue is resolved.

Reports first began appearing on social media at the start of the weekend as players voiced concerns about the problems with downloaded content. Xbox Support responded to these issues periodically to address them with the latest update confirming that players are once again having issues accessing content they’ve purchased as well as accessing in-game content.

Links to the Xbox Live Status page were provided as always to show what the current situation looks like. The “Purchase and Content Usage” section is the only one that appears to be having problems which means you shouldn’t have an issue playing with others or using other services, but that’s only assuming you’re able to access your purchased content in the first place.

Our teams have let us know that you should now be able to download previously purchased content. Thank you for your patience. As always, we are here & listening! https://t.co/XpiFgXpMEj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 18, 2020

We’ve received word that some of you are having trouble downloading purchased content on the Xbox One. Our team is currently investigating. We’ll keep you up to date, but in the meantime, watch for updates here: https://t.co/dG2dbISiH7. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 18, 2020

We understand some of you are also having trouble accessing purchased content and in-game content on the Xbox One. We’re actively investigating this issue and will keep you posted. For updates go to https://t.co/dG2dbISiH7. https://t.co/l2htOKYcFa — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 18, 2020

A resolution for the problem is currently pending, so expect to see more updates from the Xbox Live Status page and the Xbox Support Twitter account as the problem is addressed.