Xbox Live Down for Players Worldwide

Users around the country are reporting problems logging into Xbox Live this evening. Many players have stated that they were able to play online without issue, while many others are reporting issues logging in at all. If you check out the Xbox Live status page, you’ll see that service outages are indeed an issue right now, and at the time of writing, most services are showing “limited” functionality.

A recent update on the status page reads: “We are aware that some members may be having problems signing in to Xbox Live. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we will be sure to provide you with frequent updates.” Among the services affected right now are Xbox Live core services, store access, social features, and multiple games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The status page lists specific games experiencing issues at the moment. The games listed are Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Street Fighter IV, Monster Hunter World, Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition, and Super Street Fighter IV. The game list is somewhat unnecessary since, if you can’t log on to live, you won’t be playing any games. Apps, music, tv, and video are all reportedly working fine.

In case you missed it, earlier we reported that many users noticed that their privacy settings had been augmented without their knowledge, resulting in personal information being shared without their permission. Perhaps the service outage is due to an attempt to remedy this error.

And now, since you can’t log in to Fortnite and have nothing better to do, we’re delighted to present some angry meltdowns from frustrated gamers:

AM I THE ONLY ONE who suddenly CANNOT sign into #XboxLive with the console ?? ATTN @XboxSupport Tried signing out & then back in again, restarting Xbox & even shutting down & #PowerCycling the #Xbox by pulling the #PowerCord out of the wall NOTHING WORKS !! — Pat Cook (@BachPatu) March 1, 2018

Hey @Xbox and @XboxSupport. There are currently several if not hundreds of your players that cannot log into their #XboxLive accounts. Instead of ignoring us please acknowledge the situation and give us as users an ETA on when your servers will be fixed. Please and thank you. pic.twitter.com/LLcuHTZmly — The Local Guy (@THEL0CALGUY) March 1, 2018