Xbox Live Download Issues Resolved, Microsoft Issues Update

As some are quick to point out, not all were having issues today with some parts of the Xbox Live network but enough were to make it a high priority issue for the team over at Microsoft. With yesterday’s near total outage, today’s hiccups seemed more centered around downloadable content and redeeming codes. Luckily, most of the issues seem to be resolved at this time.

Following the myriad of issues, the Xbox Support Twitter has officially provided an update on what’s going on:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We are starting to see success in downloading items on Xbox One and we see your reports that some of you are resolved. If you’re still running into issues downloading games, try a power cycle on your Xbox One and try again. Keep us posted! //t.co/isBz4ujtp9 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 31, 2019

The support account posted the above update captioned, “We are starting to see success in downloading items on Xbox One and we see your reports that some of you are resolved. If you’re still running into issues downloading games, try a power cycle on your Xbox One and try again. Keep us posted!”

The recommendation for those still running into issues is to simply “turn it off and back on again.” The tried and true method of all technology.

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Note Pressing the Xbox button will open the guide from any other screen on the console.

button to open the guide. Select Settings .

. Select Restart console .

. Select Yes to confirm.

For those that need a manual restart:

Turn off your console by holding the Xbox button on the front of the console for approximately 10 seconds. The console will turn off.

button on the front of the console for approximately 10 seconds. The console will turn off. Turn your console back on by pressing the Xbox button on the console or the Xbox button on your controller.

Note If you don’t see the green boot-up animation when the console restarts, repeat these steps. Make sure that you hold the power button until the console completely shuts down.

button on the console or the button on your controller.

If you wanted to be notified as soon as issues like the ones mentioned above are addressed, you can put in your information here to stay up-to-date on recent alerts.