Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.

As usual, four new games in total will be available to Xbox Live Gold members throughout the course of the coming month. Two of these games in question, Aven Colony and Project Highrise: Architect's Edition, happen to be the Xbox One additions in June. Super Meat Boy and Raskulls are then the throwback titles for the month, with both games first releasing on Xbox 360. Of course, all of these games in question are part of Xbox's backward compatibility program so if you're someone who plays on an Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One platform, you'll be able to download and play all of these games without a problem.

To learn more about these additions, you can find the full list of games coming to Games with Gold in June 2022 down below along with descriptions provided by Xbox.

Aven Colony - Available June 1 to June 30

"Build a new world and a life for humanity. It's your job to develop Aven Colony on the strange new world of Aven Prime. Use construction drones to help your small settlements grow into massive cities. It won't be easy. This exotic planet is filled with deserts, tundras, and teeming jungles. There are strange alien lifeforms and winter is coming which will freeze over the entire planet. Delve into your new home's mysterious past by leading exploratory expeditions. Govern the growing populace using multiple overlay modes for crops, citizens, happiness, water and more. Life is difficult but the future can be bright if you make it so on Aven Colony."

Project Highrise: Architect's Edition - Available June 16 to July 15

"You are the architect and the big metropolis is ready for your vision. Develop gleaming, majestic skyscrapers that will be the talk of the town. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and concrete, it's a vibrant ecosystem filled with residents and workers. Keep everything running smoothly using your logistical skills. Entice and attract businesses, residents, tourists, convention goers and more. Explore open sandbox play or conquer campaign mode in 29 scenario challenges. The city awaits!"

Super Meat Boy – Available June 1 to June 15

"You're not just any blob of meat. You are Super Meat Boy and you'll do anything to save your beloved damsel in distress (who happens to be completely wrapped in bandages) from evil dressed up in a tux. Leap through caves and walls avoiding buzzsaws and needles in this streamlined platformer. Venture into the very depths of Hell itself for epic boss fights as you make your way through 300+ single player levels. It's meaty good fun!"

Raskulls - Available June 16 to June 30

"Get ready for a Raskulls Megaquest spanning 3 chapters and over 60 levels! Wield your block-breaking wands to get through every level as fast as you can. Collect your Boosties and feed your Frenzy bar for quick bursts of super speed. Enjoy multiplayer online or via couch play. Dive into this fun, quirky platformer filled with Shiny Stones, intergalactic buccaneers and cheese!"