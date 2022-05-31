Xbox Game Pass Reveals 6 New Games Releasing in June

✖

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be launching on Xbox Game Pass in the early portion of June 2022. To kick off every month, Microsoft tends to announce a slew of titles that will soon be heading to the subscription platform. For June, this trend has proven to be no different, although Microsoft might still be hiding some bigger surprises related to Game Pass for the coming month.

In total, six new titles have been confirmed to be releasing on Xbox Game Pass over the course of the next seven days. These additions to the Xbox subscription service will start tomorrow and will then extend to June 7th, when four titles at one will be added to the platform. As a whole, this upcoming lineup is a strong one and is bolstered by some recognizable AAA titles.

Here is the full list of games that will be landing on Xbox Game Pass soon along with their arrival date and platforms:

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1



Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC) – June 2



Assassin's Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC) – June 7



Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7



Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 7



Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) – June 7



It's worth noting that the additions to Xbox Game Pass in June might look a bit more sparse than normal. However, that doesn't mean that fewer titles will end up launching on the service this month. One reason why Microsoft could be adding fewer titles to start off June is because of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is taking place on June 12th. In the past, Microsoft has revealed some very substantial titles at these Xbox events that end up launching on Game Pass the same day. With this in mind, we could have some big surprises in store for Xbox Game Pass within the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on these games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass within the coming week? Are you going to look to play any of these for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.