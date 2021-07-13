Halo Infinite Confirms Fan-Favorite Gameplay Feature

✖

343 Industries has confirmed a fan-favorite gameplay feature will be present when the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC game releases this holiday season, if it releases this holiday season. The feature comes courtesy of Apex Legends, which popularized the feature, or at least it popularized its current implementation. More specifically, 343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite has a pinging system, or as it refers to it, a "mark system."

Speaking in a new interview, Andrew Witts, the game's lead multiplayer designer, revealed the "mark system," which, as Witts describes it, "is a feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or weapon location." In other words, it's a pinging system, which many games have added since the aforementioned Apex Legends. For now, it remains to be seen how robust or useful the system will be in Halo Infinite, but it's a feature many Halo fans are happy to hear is in the game. And as you would expect, this is a first for the series.

What also remains unclear is if 343 Industries will preview the feature before release. So far, we haven't seen anything of this system, and right now, there's no word when or if we will see more of this feature.

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide -- this holiday season -- via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

"The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet," reads an official pitch of the game. "When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself."

