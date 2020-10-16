Xbox Makes 3 Games Free to Play for Limited Time

✖

Xbox’s Free Play Days event returned this week with three more games available to play for free from now until October 18th. Hitting a number of different genres across the three-game spread, the free games you can play this weekend are Warface: Breakout, The Escapists 2, and AO Tennis 2. All you need to play the games is a Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and if you like what you play, you can buy two out of the three free games at a discount.

As those who frequent the Xbox Free Play Days promotional pages will know, these games aren’t free to keep but are instead free to play. They’re free to try until October 18th at the end of the day, and to download them, you just have to look in the “Subscriptions” menu within the Xbox Store so long as you already have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

If you’re interested in any of the games mentioned, they’re ready to be downloaded now from the Xbox Store. Previews of the three games can be found below for those who want to know more about them along with their discounted prices where applicable.

Warface: Breakout

Standard Edition at 50% off: $10.00

Deluxe Edition at 50% off: $15.00

“Become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow in Warface: Breakout, a tactical online first-person shooter where tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define the high-stakes PvP experience,” a preview of the game said. “Engage in fierce gunfights, make split-second decisions and master a vast arsenal of weapons to outsmart your opponents and secure victory.”

The Escapists 2

Standard Edition at 70% off: $6.00

“Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world,” a preview of the game said. “Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines, all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom! Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, to a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!”

AO Tennis 2

“AO Tennis 2 is the only tennis experience designed for and by its community,” a preview of the game said. “Create your own players, stadiums and legendary matches. Enter the competition to reach the top of world tennis in Career Mode.”