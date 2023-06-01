Xbox Live Gold Members Get First Free Game for June 2023

The first free game that has come to Xbox's "Games With Gold" program for the month of June 2023 is now available to download. Although it pales in comparison to Xbox Game Pass, Games With Gold is still going strong in 2023, even though the titles that are given out are often lesser-known. Still, for those that are subscribed to Xbox Live Gold, it's hard to turn down a free video game in any capacity.

Per usual, Microsoft is handing out two free games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in June. While the second game of this group, The Vale, won't be downloadable until June 16, the first title of the pair, Adios, is live now and is playable across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Available from June 1 until June 30, Adios is a first-person narrative-driven game that tasks players with getting their character out of a tough situation. First released by developer and publisher Mischief back in 2021, Adios is likely a game that many Xbox players aren't too familiar with. Still, the game has been received quite well and boasts a "Very Positive" rating from users on Steam.

If you'd like to learn more about Adios, you can find an official trailer and description for the game down below.

"Adios is a cinematic first-person game about sticking to a complicated decision. You're a pig farmer in Kansas. It's October. Cold, crisp mornings are the norm, and you have decided that you're no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend – a hitman – arrives with his assistant to deliver another body, you finally screw up the courage to tell them that you're done.

Your friend doesn't want you to stop. He knows that there's no such thing as quitting, so he'll try to convince you that you're making a mistake. You spend the day together, doing chores and exploring the nooks and crannies of an authentic environment in the American Midwest alongside the man who will be forced to kill you, if he can't convince you to stay. How you respond will determine the rest of your life."