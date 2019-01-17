Xbox Live January Games With Gold Revealed

The second set of Xbox Games With Gold are now available for those looking to score some free games.

The company has announced the four Xbox games that will be joining their Games With Gold program- and there’s something here for everyone, whether you’re into first-person shooter action, fast and furious racing, enjoying a journey with a friend or checking out one of 2018’s brightest indie favorites.

Let’s dig in and see what’s being offered. And if you haven’t joined Xbox Live Gold yet, you’ve still got time to get a membership for a great price and get in on these games!

Celeste (January 1-31, Xbox One)

I reviewed Matt Makes Games’ challenging platformer on Nintendo Switch back in February; and despite the fact there’s a huge mountain to conquer here, it’s easily one of 2018’s best games. And now Xbox One owners will be able to check it out for free just in time for the New Year!

In Celeste, you control Madeline, a young heroine tormented by inner demons as she makes her way up a tall mountain, in the hopes of reaching its peak. Featuring a number of hidden secrets and a story that teaches you about self-discovery, Celeste also benefits greatly from an old-school presentation and a moving chiptune soundtrack that will keep you humming for days.

Don’t miss this treasure when it arrives on Xbox One in the new year.

WRC 6: FIA World Rally Championship (January 16-February 15, Xbox One)

If it’s a challenging racing game that you’re seeking, then WRC 6: FIA World Rally Championship is ready to deliver.

Produced by Bigben Interactive, this fast-paced sim pits you against all sorts of conditions, ranging from fog to mud to night racing, as you attempt to conquer 11 Super Special Stages in the fastest time possible.

In addition, you can also take on others online, or race against a buddy in local split-screen player action; and there’s also the 2017 eSport WRC league awaiting you. Put the pedal to the metal when WRC 6 cruises into the Xbox Live Games With Gold program in mid-January!

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (January 1-15, Xbox 360/Xbox One Backward Compatible)

Although most of you Lara Croft fans are enjoying Shadow of the Tomb Raider as of late (and you should be), the classic throwback action of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light shouldn’t be missed.

In this isometric action game, you’ll team up with a fellow treasure hunter, working your way through a mysterious underground world while solving puzzles, taking down enemies and coming face-to-face with a powerful 2,000 year old Mayan warrior. It’s up to you to find the Mirror of Smoke and stop the forces of evil once and for all!

This one’s a lot of fun, especially for free- and you can pay a few extra dollars and get DLC featuring the likes of Kane and Lynch, as well as the Legacy of Kain characters. Worth every penny!

Far Cry 2 (January 16-31, Xbox 360/Xbox One Backward Compatible)

We know that Far Cry: New Dawn is set to debut early in 2019, but that still gives you a few weeks to discover this underrated sequel, this time on Xbox One!

In Far Cry 2, you’ll be going head-to-head against the Jackal, a ruthless enemy who rules a local portion of Africa with an iron fist. With the help of various weapons and a few unlikely allies, you might just be able to turn the tide against them- if you survive.

Featuring thrilling visuals, a fun real-time storytelling arc and lots of action, Far Cry 2 will definitely kick off your January in a big way!