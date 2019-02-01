Gaming

Xbox Live Sign-In Issues Are Reportedly Resolved, Microsoft Offers Download Glitch Update (UPDATED)

All issues below have been resolved. The latest update can be found here.

Earlier this week, we reported a new statement from the team over at Microsoft regarding Xbox Live sign-in and download issues. Now the support staff has offered a new update with good news that the issues are hopefully firmly in the past.

Captioned, “Previous issues with sign in should now be resolved. We’re aware of users also running into issues with purchasing new content over Xbox Live and teams are actively engaged on that as well. We’ll have additional updates to provide soon.”

The good news is that the sign-on issues seem to be taken care of, which is huge. Unfortunately, many are still reporting the inability to redeem digital codes or carrying over previous purchases. The Xbox Support staff has assured players that they are actively working on the issue.

For those that missed out on the initial report, below is a summary of previous issues:

