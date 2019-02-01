Xbox Live Sign-In Issues Are Reportedly Resolved, Microsoft Offers Download Glitch Update (UPDATED)

All issues below have been resolved. The latest update can be found here.

Earlier this week, we reported a new statement from the team over at Microsoft regarding Xbox Live sign-in and download issues. Now the support staff has offered a new update with good news that the issues are hopefully firmly in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous issues with sign in should now be resolved. We’re aware of users also running into issues with purchasing new content over Xbox Live and teams are actively engaged on that as well. We’ll have additional updates to provide soon. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 1, 2019

Captioned, “Previous issues with sign in should now be resolved. We’re aware of users also running into issues with purchasing new content over Xbox Live and teams are actively engaged on that as well. We’ll have additional updates to provide soon.”

The good news is that the sign-on issues seem to be taken care of, which is huge. Unfortunately, many are still reporting the inability to redeem digital codes or carrying over previous purchases. The Xbox Support staff has assured players that they are actively working on the issue.

For those that missed out on the initial report, below is a summary of previous issues:

We have teams actively engaged on issues related to sign in and accessing previously purchased content. We’ll update again when we’ve identified the cause. Our status page will also have updates related to these issues. //t.co/99xfLMWcZW //t.co/67J0IUEh01 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 1, 2019

We are starting to see success in downloading items on Xbox One and we see your reports that some of you are resolved. If you’re still running into issues downloading games, try a power cycle on your Xbox One and try again. Keep us posted! //t.co/isBz4ujtp9 — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 31, 2019

Our engineering teams are still working to investigate this issue that is causing intermittent downloading errors on Xbox One consoles. We appreciate everyone’s patience while this is looked into, and we will continue to update you all as we learn more. //t.co/vQKkNRDYHP — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 31, 2019

Good morning everyone. We see your reports regarding downloading errors on Xbox One. The good news is our engineers have already been working to investigate and resolve these errors. Keep an eye on our our feed & Service Status page for further updates. //t.co/99xfLMWcZW — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 31, 2019

d