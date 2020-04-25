Xbox Live Is Down for Some, Features Temporary Disabled [UPDATE]

UPDATE: The official Xbox Support Twitter account has announced that the issues some players were having signing in should now be resolved.

ORIGINAL: Microsoft has announced that Xbox Live is currently having issues. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's causing the issues or how widespread they are, but the official Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed the problems, noting that some players are unable to sign in. Unfortunately, this is where the information dries up, but the Twitter account notes it will provide an update on the situation when it can.

On top of this, some features have been turned off to help with moderation. It's unclear how many features have been switched off, but we do know that the ability to change your avatar is one of them.

"We're aware that some users are unable to sign in and our teams are investigating," writes the aforementioned Twitter account. "We'll update here and on our status page when we have more info."

We're aware that some users are unable to sign in & our teams are investigating. We'll update here & on our status page when we have more info. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) April 25, 2020

Interestingly, the Xbox Support page previously said everything was fine, even after the tweet above was issued. However, it appears this was nothing more than a delay. Now the page notes that Xbox Live Core Services are experiencing issues. That said, beyond Xbox Live Core Services, everything else is working as intended, at least for now.

As you may know, Xbox Live has been having issues for awhile. 2019 was a very bad year for the service, which experienced way more outages than its competition. In 2020, things started to improve, but the influx of players during quarantine ended this streak pretty quickly.

We will be sure to update this post when Microsoft provides an update on the situation. Sometimes issues like these go unresolved for hours, but sometimes they are also fixed quite quickly.

