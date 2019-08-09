Xbox Boss Says More Single-Player Games Are On the Way

Xbox fans who want single-player experiences on their consoles but haven’t seen as many as they would like recently can know that that more single-player games are on the way, according to comments from Xbox boss Phil Spencer. The head of Xbox responded to a user’s question on Twitter to confirm that more single-player games are on the way with the help of the Xbox Game Studios team that’s been expanding as more developers join its ranks.

An individual reached out to Spencer on Twitter to inquire about the status of Xbox’s single-player game lineup and confirmed that more of that type of game is on the way. The user asked specifically if “more single player games are coming to Xbox in the years to come” with Spencer responding to say that they are and that the hope is that the Xbox Game Studios’ teams will continue building strong single-player games.

Yes, I can confirm. With the additions to XGS we have a lot of teams that have built strong SP focused games and we want that to continue. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 7, 2019

Though it’s an answer that doesn’t give any indication of what these types of games might be or which of the Xbox Game Studios teams will be responsible for the single-player games, it’s at least reassuring to know those games are still in the works. Microsoft has games like Gears 5 and Halo: Infinite coming up soon that will boast their own single-player components along with the online portions of the game, though there are still players who are looking for these straight-up single-player games like the ones seen more from Sony in recent years.

Microsoft’s site for the Xbox Game Studios includes a list of 15 teams that compose the group with each of them having the potential to put out some engaging single-player experiences.

“Our 15 game development studios focus on delivering great games for everyone, wherever they play—on console, PC, or mobile devices. We’re responsible for developing and publishing some of the biggest game franchises in history: Age of Empires, Forza, Gears of War, Halo, Minecraft, Microsoft Solitaire, Microsoft Flight Simulator, State of Decay, and many more. We believe that play is the thing that unites everyone, because when everyone plays, we all win.”

You can find a full list of the Xbox Game Studios teams through the link above to see which one you’d most want to see a single-player game from.

