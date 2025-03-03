First Next-Gen Xbox Game Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, the next-gen Xbox console is releasing in 2026. Based on internal Microsoft documents, the next-gen Xbox console is expected to arrive in 2028 alongside the PS6, but these documents are a couple of years old and a new report alleges that these plans have dramatically changed. The report doesn’t dive into why plans have changed, but it is likely to due to underwhelming sales of the Xbox Series X, which is getting trounced by the PS5 even worse than the Xbox One got trounced by the PS4.

As for the next-gen Xbox game leak, it is not a product of Xbox Game Studios. In other words, it is not a new Halo game nor a new Gears of War game or a new Forza game. It’s also not coming out of the Bethesda arm of Xbox. Rather, it is coming from the Activision-Blizzard arm of Xbox. Microsoft shattered records to acquire Activision-Blizzard, primarily so it could get its hands on the Call of Duty money printing machine. And now it looks potentially poised to leverage Call of Duty to sell its next-gen console before the PS6 is even out.

The report comes the way of a well-known Call of Duty leaker that goes by The Ghost of Hope. According to the leaker, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is in active development at Infinity Ward, and scheduled to release in 2068. More than this, the COD leaker claims it is in development for not just the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but the next-gen Xbox, which will presumably release alongside the new COD next year.

The leaker claims Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will blend together what COD players saw from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2023 with what Call of Duty fans will be getting this year, which is reportedly a new and futuristic Black Ops game. In other words, it will be a blend of grounded Call of Duty with futuristic Call of Duty.

The Ghost of Hope notes the Call of Duty game will ditch PS4 and Xbox One, which means it will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and this next-gen Xbox when it releases. How a game that has to run on Nintendo handheld will take advantage of next-gen hardware remains to be seen.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. The Ghost of Hope is one of the best sources when it comes to Call of Duty, and they claim they keep hearing about the next-gen Xbox in relation to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV; however, this is still not official information. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

