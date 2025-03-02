Microsoft Makes Xbox Series X Controller A Lot Worse With New Change

Microsoft has made the Xbox controller worse with a recent update. Thankfully, it wasn’t the result of an intentional change, which means it can be fixed. The bad news is that it is unclear if Microsoft is even aware of the problem, let alone working on a fix. To this end, it is quite possible Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users may have faulty controllers for the foreseeable future.

Following a recent firmware update, Xbox users have begun to report issues with the Xbox controller. More specifically, stick issues and general “weird” stick behavior. And unlike common stick drift issues, which typically only impact one stick at a time, this issue seems to be not be a mechanical issue because it is impacting both sticks simultaneously. More specifically, the problem results in the controller sometimes ignoring stick movement on both the right stick and left stick.

“Anyone else having occasional weird right and left stick behavior since the latest Xbox controller firmware update,” writes prominent Xbox community member, Klobrille, in a recent post. “I’ve tested this on multiple controllers now. It’s definitely a firmware problem. Sometimes stick movement (left or right) gets ignored somehow.”

One look at the comments on the post suggests not only is the a problem other Xbox users are struggling with, but a problem many other Xbox users are being inflicted with.

“Finally someone talked about this problem, I have been suffering from it for about two weeks,” reads one of the comments. Another comment adds: “Three controllers, all from different production times. I assumed it was firmware because of the timing. Been playing some simpler games that don’t need the thumbsticks, I noticed it in menus and home screen seeing selections skip around like multiple inputs are in for directions.”

Judging by the same comments, the issue is not limited to just the sticks. Whatever the firmware update did to Xbox controllers, it has seemingly caused more than one problem. More specifically, other comments reveal the controller can randomly shut off now. Additionally, button inputs are reportedly inconsistent.

While there are many Xbox users reporting various issues with the Xbox controller, it is worth noting that some Xbox users haven’t experienced any issues at all, which is typical of firmware issues.

As alluded to, it is unclear if Microsoft is aware of these new issues with the Xbox controller and this is because it has not said anything about the matter. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

