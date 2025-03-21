OG Xbox Game Returns 21 Years Later With New Reboot

An OG Xbox game is set to return this year, 21 years after its original release, with a new multi-platform reboot. The game in question debuted all the way back in 2004, however, it didn’t come to the original Xbox at first. For its first two years on the market, it was a PC exclusive. Most know it from its 2006 Xbox port though. And because it never came to any other console, it is actually a console exclusive for the OG Xbox.

As a 2004 game, it competed for attention in what was one of the greatest years in video game history. In 2004, games like GTA San Andreas, Half-Life 2, Halo 2, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, World of Warcraft, Monster Hunter, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and many, many other great games came out. Suffice to say, 2004 made many cult classics that did not get as much attention as they probably would have released in most other years.

One example of this is Painkiller from developer People Can Fly, the studio that would go on to make a name for itself with 2011’s Bulletstorm, 2013’s Gears of War: Judgment, and 2021’s Outriders. Before all of these games, and others, it released Painkiller in 2004; its debut release. 21 years later, the first-person shooter is returning with a new reboot, set to release this year.

More specifically, sometime this fall a “reimagining” of the same name is set to release via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It won’t be from the original developer though. Rather, it will be from Anshar Studios.

“Trapped in Purgatory, you are sentenced for your transgressions against Heaven. But the Voice of the Creator gives you a chance to redeem yourself,” reads an official pitch of the new release. “As one of the Champions, you are to stop the fallen angel Azazel who is about to unleash his demonic armies onto Earth. You will face hordes of enemies, demons with unique powers and three monstrous children of Azazel – the Nephilim. Will you succeed in your mission and earn your salvation?”

Right now, there is no word of what the pricing of this new reboot will be or whether or not it will be available via any subscription services at launch.