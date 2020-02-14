Xbox One Gets 'Aliens vs. Predator', ‘Kingdoms of Amalur’ and 'Sonic Unleashed’ Via Backward Compatibility

We haven't seen too much action on the Xbox One backward compatible front lately, wondering if the team has already taken off for the holidays. But nope -- based on what Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb revealed this morning, they dropped a big surprise in our lap, as three new games have joined the line-up. As you can see from our complete backward compatibility list, this week's update brings Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, Sonic Unleashed and Sega's Aliens vs. Predator to the table. You can buy each of the games digitally through Xbox Live Marketplace, or use physical discs to play inside your machine. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, SONIC UNLEASHED, and Aliens vs Predator are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today //t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/kTaRGwPZiJ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 29, 2018 Let's take a look at each of these games and why they're a big deal for your game library:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning There was a lot of controversy following the release of this game, as 38 Studios suffered major fallout and didn't get a chance to do a follow-up. That said, it's a masterpiece after all these years, with great production design and superb action. Here's the official description: "The Grand Champion Tyr Magnus challenges you to compete in the Valor Arena. Enter the tournament grounds of the House of Valor in Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. Overcome all obstacles to survive this barbaric tournament and seize control of the arena." You can purchase the game on Xbox Live Marketplace here; and GameStop currently has used copies for around $5. Either way, totally worth it.

Sonic Unleashed Some folks weren't crazy about the idea of turning into a "werehog" when this game initially came out ten years ago. But Sonic Unleashed isn't nearly as bad as some people think. Its combination of traditional Sonic stages, combined with beat-em-up action featuring said "werehog," is actually pretty good. On top of that, the game looks fairly nice on the Xbox One, with its visuals really standing out. If you've been looking for a new Sonic adventure to enjoy, and Sonic Generations isn't getting the job done, this one's worth adding to your library. The game page notes: Sonic transforms at night,for double the fun - slick and speedy, or wild and powerful! Not detailed, mind you, but right to the point! You can purchase the game here on Xbox One; and you can find it used at most GameStop stores for $12.99.