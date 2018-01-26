Hey, Xbox, These Games Need To Come To Xbox One Backward Compatibility

The Xbox One‘s backward compatibility program has grown leaps and bounds over the past couple of years, not only reintroducing some long-lost favorites from the Xbox 360 era, but also the original Xbox, with games like Crimson Skies and Ninja Gaiden Black getting a second chance to make a first impression.

And this week’s entries aren’t too shabby either, between Lego Indiana Jones 2 and the highly impressive racing game Split/Second joining the fray.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, there are some key titles missing from the line-up, and we’re not sure why. It could be that the Xbox backward compatibility team simply hasn’t gotten around to them yet, or they’re being told to hold off because of either rights or the publisher’s desire to re-release the games. Whatever the case, we’ve put together a wish list of games that we want to see on the program, just because we’re itching to play them again with an Xbox One controller.

Let’s see if your favorites made the cut as we look at the Xbox games we want to see next on the service!

Burnout 3: Takedown

The next batch of original Xbox games will be making their way to Xbox One this spring, and we’ve already put together a request list for the ages, including everything from Jet Set Radio Future (of course) to Panzer Dragoon Orta. But if there’s one Xbox game that deserves rediscovery, it’s EA’s fast and frantic Burnout 3: Takedown, a game that thrives on absolute destruction as you wreck other cars on your way to a first place victory.

Not only is the game’s racing mode selection impressive, but there’s also Crash mode, in which you can rack up millions of dollars worth of damage in one shot. For that alone, this game should get another shot at success. We’d happy take an HD version as well, but, for the time being, the original game will suffice.

Sonic Generations

Sega has been a pretty good partner when it comes to backward compatible titles on Xbox, with everything from Sega Genesis compilations to various Sonic titles being made available for the system. But where’s Sonic Generations? This is easily one of the best adventures for the speedy little hero, combining old-school memories with fresh level design – a formula that has since been revisited with the 2017 release Sonic Forces. Seeing Generations again would be a blast, especially with revamped visuals that take advantage of the Xbox One hardware. If the other Sonic games (even Sonic the Hedgehog 4, both parts one and two) can get pushed over, why not this one?

Sonic Generations

Sega has been a pretty good partner when it comes to backward compatible titles on Xbox, with everything from Sega Genesis compilations to various Sonic titles being made available for the system. But where’s Sonic Generations? This is easily one of the best adventures for the speedy little hero, combining old-school memories with fresh level design – a formula that has since been revisited with the 2017 release Sonic Forces. Seeing Generations again would be a blast, especially with revamped visuals that take advantage of the Xbox One hardware. If the other Sonic games (even Sonic the Hedgehog 4, both parts one and two) can get pushed over, why not this one?

Blur

Now that we’re seeing some fine arcade racers make their way to Xbox One backward compatibility – including today’s amazing Split/Second – it’s time to bring over one of the big boys. Blur has been a cult favorite since its release several years ago, with Bizarre Creations proving that you could mix simulation style racing with over-the-top power-ups to create a wild tour-de-force behind the wheel. Activision closed down the studio since, but the game still remains popular – and in high demand. Giving it a push on the Xbox program – along with a digital re-release – would be just the ticket to getting us through the doldrums of spring and summer.

Blur

Now that we’re seeing some fine arcade racers make their way to Xbox One backward compatibility – including today’s amazing Split/Second – it’s time to bring over one of the big boys. Blur has been a cult favorite since its release several years ago, with Bizarre Creations proving that you could mix simulation style racing with over-the-top power-ups to create a wild tour-de-force behind the wheel. Activision closed down the studio since, but the game still remains popular – and in high demand. Giving it a push on the Xbox program – along with a digital re-release – would be just the ticket to getting us through the doldrums of spring and summer.

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

This particular request could be a longshot, if only because Activision doesn’t have the rights to Spider-Man anymore – and with Insomniac Games’ release coming up on PS4, it’s hard to work around that. Still, if they can do it, let’s get the one game that truly makes a difference – Shattered Dimensions. Featuring four different types of Spidermen (Spidermans?) to choose from, and terrific gameplay for each particular one, it’s an exciting adventure worth rediscovering.

And while Microsoft is digging up Marvel/Activision adventures, let’s get X-Men Origins: Wolverine on the list as well. That game is badass.

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

This particular request could be a longshot, if only because Activision doesn’t have the rights to Spider-Man anymore – and with Insomniac Games’ release coming up on PS4, it’s hard to work around that. Still, if they can do it, let’s get the one game that truly makes a difference – Shattered Dimensions. Featuring four different types of Spidermen (Spidermans?) to choose from, and terrific gameplay for each particular one, it’s an exciting adventure worth rediscovering.

And while Microsoft is digging up Marvel/Activision adventures, let’s get X-Men Origins: Wolverine on the list as well. That game is badass.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Series

Activision has been a very good sport about adding Call of Duty games to the Xbox One program, even though their addition pretty much guarantees said games will sell better through Amazon and other retailers. But there’s a question that some fans can’t help but ask – “Where are the Modern Warfare games?”

With Modern Warfare Remastered recently released, there’s a possibility that Activision is holding off until it can re-release the next two in the series. But giving players the option of playing through the original Xbox 360 releases would go a long way into earning their favor – and that means more Modern Warfare sales in the future. C’mon, Activision, do it for the fans!

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Series

Activision has been a very good sport about adding Call of Duty games to the Xbox One program, even though their addition pretty much guarantees said games will sell better through Amazon and other retailers. But there’s a question that some fans can’t help but ask – “Where are the Modern Warfare games?”

With Modern Warfare Remastered recently released, there’s a possibility that Activision is holding off until it can re-release the next two in the series. But giving players the option of playing through the original Xbox 360 releases would go a long way into earning their favor – and that means more Modern Warfare sales in the future. C’mon, Activision, do it for the fans!

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

We’ve gotten Red Dead Redemption as well as Grand Theft Auto IV, so Rockstar Games is quite familiar with how the backward compatibility program works. So why not dig in with Microsoft and bring back San Andreas for fans to enjoy?

There’s a good chance this is already being considered as part of the second batch of original Xbox games to come to the service, so maybe we’re just preaching to the choir at this point. Still, the game is extremely high in demand, even well over a decade past its release, so we’d be totally down base jumping off buildings and narrowly avoiding drive-bys.

While we’re at it, we’ll take Max Payne 3 as well!

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

We’ve gotten Red Dead Redemption as well as Grand Theft Auto IV, so Rockstar Games is quite familiar with how the backward compatibility program works. So why not dig in with Microsoft and bring back San Andreas for fans to enjoy?

There’s a good chance this is already being considered as part of the second batch of original Xbox games to come to the service, so maybe we’re just preaching to the choir at this point. Still, the game is extremely high in demand, even well over a decade past its release, so we’d be totally down base jumping off buildings and narrowly avoiding drive-bys.

While we’re at it, we’ll take Max Payne 3 as well!

50 Cent: Blood On the Sand

While there are a number of action games being asked for when it comes to backward compatibility, this THQ gem comes to mind. That’s because 50 Cent: Blood On the Sand never takes itself seriously. It’s silly, over the top with action, and filled with all sorts of awesome 50 Cent beats, including ones made exclusively for the game. On top of that, the banter between “Fiddy” and his cohorts is pretty hilarious. “I gotta go get my mother fuckin’ skull.” Yeah, you do, buddy – and we’re going to be taken along for the ride.

What games do you want to see end up on Xbox One backward compatibility?

50 Cent: Blood On the Sand

While there are a number of action games being asked for when it comes to backward compatibility, this THQ gem comes to mind. That’s because 50 Cent: Blood On the Sand never takes itself seriously. It’s silly, over the top with action, and filled with all sorts of awesome 50 Cent beats, including ones made exclusively for the game. On top of that, the banter between “Fiddy” and his cohorts is pretty hilarious. “I gotta go get my mother fuckin’ skull.” Yeah, you do, buddy – and we’re going to be taken along for the ride.

What games do you want to see end up on Xbox One backward compatibility?