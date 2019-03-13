New Xbox One Controller Leaks, and It Looks Amazing

A new Xbox One controller has leaked, courtesy of Amazon Mexico, and it’s one of the best-looking controllers Microsoft has put out yet. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

While Sony Interactive Entertainment embraced the see-through controller design awhile ago, Microsoft has been slower to make its own retro-style Xbox One controllers that let players see all of the innards that make the controller work. That started to change last year though, when Microsoft introduced a black controller that was slightly see-through. The controller was dubbed the Xbox One Phantom Black controller, and while it was received pretty well by fans, its see-through design was lacking a bit.

That said, it doesn’t look like Microsoft is stopping with the see-through designs, and will soon be adding an Xbox One Phantom White controller to the collection. The controller has yet to be announced, but it already has fans falling in love.

In addition to a translucent design, the controller will come supporting all the bells and whistles other controllers feature, including: textured grip for added comfort, custom button mapping, 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and Bluetooth technology. And of course, the controller will be compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

The one thing that perhaps undermines this sleek new controller is the fact that the Xbox One generation is almost over. In other words, you may not get a ton of usage out of it, unless of course the next Xbox consoles feature the same controller or support Xbox One controllers. The latter seems likely, so there’s a good chance that even once next-gen arrives you will still be able to use it to an extent.

Will you be picking this controller up when it releases? Let us know in the comments!

