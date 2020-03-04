Xbox Reveals New Arctic Controller And Fans Are in Love

Following yesterday’s gorgeous new purple controller, Microsoft has revealed another special edition Xbox One Controller, featuring a clean arctic camo design. Dubbed the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, it features a rugged white, grey, and translucent camouflage pattern, an etched trigger grip, button mapping, bluetooth technology, and more.

“Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Arctic Camo Special Edition, featuring a rugged white, grey, and translucent camouflage pattern,” reads an official product description. “An etched trigger grip gives you extra control, and button mapping allows you to customize your gear just the way you like it. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack, and with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date for the controller, but Microsoft does note it’s “coming soon.” Further, pre-orders are currently being taken for it as well. Of course, both of these seemingly confirm, at the very least, the controller will drop this year.

A cold front is coming. Pre-order the Arctic Camo Controller today: https://t.co/H3KpNAOTTl pic.twitter.com/nBi7o5G1yg — Xbox (@Xbox) March 3, 2020

As you may expect, fans are eating up the new controller, and are praising Microsoft for another job well done. Like PlayStation, Xbox has been killing it this generation with the special and limited edition controllers.

Xbox killin’ it with these controller designs, well done. — Brandon (@mariofan1981) March 3, 2020

Alright, listen here XBOX, I love you. But why are you doing this to me?! Yesterday you showed me that sexy Phantom Magenta and now this?! I have kids! You’re going to leave me broke…. Seriously don’t stop, I am in love, keep it coming. — HAMMER DADDY (@COR3T3Z) March 3, 2020

I’m gonna need this one

Also me: pic.twitter.com/hnf2vtWAWe — Blake McCluskey (@blake_mccluskey) March 3, 2020

If this controller tickles your fancy, then you can preorder it now for $70, which is the standard price for special edition Xbox One controllers. That said, while the price may seem a bit steep, it does come with free shipping and no hassle free returns.