2019’s Best-Selling Game Is Free-to-Play on Xbox One This Weekend

2019’s best-selling game — at least for now — is free-to-play this weekend on Xbox One. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that as of right now, and lasting until the end of Sunday, NBA 2K20, which released back in September, is free-to-play on Xbox One. As always, the Free Play Days special offer is only available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Further, after October 27 11:59 p.m. PDT, the game will return to its normal price. Meanwhile, if you downloaded the game for free during this period, after the aforementioned time, you won’t be able to play the title without buying. In other words, it’s important to remember this is a free trial, not a free download.

Usually, when a free trial of a Xbox One game is offered through the Free Play Days promotion, it goes on sale so players who do download it, can cop it afterwards with a discount. But currently the game isn’t on sale, and there’s no word of that changing in the next few days. So, if you do end up getting hooked on the basketball sim and decide to buy it after the trial is over, you will need to fork over $60.

Xbox Free Play Days start today 🔥 Tag a friend who needs to hop on 2K20 👇 pic.twitter.com/Oxh9AmEtic — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) October 24, 2019

“Reviewing the NBA 2K series is sort of a strange task when you really think about it,” reads an official snippet from our review of the game. “Unlike most games, you can’t just judge a new edition of 2K with a fresh lens. Since these games come out every year, and they each have the exact same appeal to players, it’s all about comparing it to those that have come before. The goal of the franchise is to improve on the mistakes made by the previous installments, while also adding some new elements to keep things fresh and exciting. Some previous editions of the game, like 2K18, totally whiffed on both of these objectives. NBA 2K20 is exactly the opposite, improving on the past and delivering a great experience. At least, for the most part.”

