Xbox One Makes Two New Games Free-to-Play for the Weekend

Microsoft has announced that part of Free Play Days it’s making not one, but two games free-to-play for a limited time for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. More specifically, it has revealed that both The Crew 2 and Trailmakers are free-to-play until December 8. During this time, you’ll be able to download and play the above two games as much as you want as long as you meet the aforementioned qualifications. However, it’s important to remember these are just trials. If you want to continue to play the games after December 8, you will need to cop them in full.

For those that don’t know: The Crew 2 is an open-world racing game developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft. A sequel to 2014’s The Crew, it hit PC, PS4, and Xbox One in June 2018, and notably added more vehicle options, however, it wasn’t enough to earn the game favorable reviews. Meanwhile, Trailmakers is a creative vehicle-building sandbox and open-world rally expedition game. It debuted back in 2018 via independent developer Flashbulb.

Below, you can read more about each game:

Trailmakers: “Build a car, a plane, a boat or maybe a… carplaneboat? With Trailmakers intuitive builder, it is as easy as snapping together real building blocks. Take your machines on dangerous exploration missions, breakneck rally races, or go to the sandbox and build that hovercraft you have always dreamt about.”

The Crew 2: “The newest iteration in the revolutionary franchise, The Crew 2 captures the thrill of the American motorsports spirit in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created. Welcome to Motornation, a huge, varied, action-packed, and beautiful playground built for motorsports throughout the entire US of A. Enjoy unrestrained exploration on ground, sea, and sky. From coast to coast, street and pro racers, off-road explorers, and freestylers gather and compete in all kinds of disciplines. Join them in high-octane contests and share every glorious moment with the world.”