Here Are The Ten Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass At The End of April

This month, Microsoft added some great games to Xbox Game Pass, but now it’s time to kiss some games goodbye. And unlike last month — which only saw four games depart — this month the service is losing ten games: Outlast, The Swapper, Sheltered, Homefront: The Revolution, Sonic and Knuckles (Xbox 360), OlliOlii, OlliOlli2: XL Edition, Pumped BMX+, Unmechnical: Extended, and The Golf Club.

As you can see, there’s not many super notable departures, but April will say adios to a few good indie games, including The Swapper. However, the most noteworthy, and perhaps the only noteworthy, departure is Outlast, one of the best horror games currently featured in the service’s library, and one of the better survival-horror experiences of the last 10 years.

That said, there’s six new additions, including some pretty great ones. In case you missed it, this month is adding Monster Hunter: World, Prey, Life is Strange 2: Episode 2, Resident Evil 5, Telltale’s The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and The Golf Club 2. The last game is particularly an odd addition given that its predecessor is getting removed this month.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service modeled after Netflix that offers a vast library of games for $10 a month that is constantly growing and being freshened with new additions and the removal of old games. Right now the library totals at a couple hundred, and there’s reason to believe it will get bigger as the service grows and attracts more subscribers.

To find out for yourself what games are leaving Xbox Game Pass any given month, open up the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One dashboard, click “Leaving Soon,” and then bam, there are the games leaving that month, which are usually revealed around the middle of each month.

