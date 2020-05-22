Xbox Game Pass Is Losing These 5 Games Very Soon
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing more games soon. More specifically, come May 29, five games will leave the service to make way for the new games joining the service's various libraries. Until May 29 arrives, all five games remain playable in their respective libraries, which means that all five are available for 20 percent off if you want to continue to play any of them after they depart Xbox Game Pass.
As always, it's unclear if any of these five games will ever return. While there's no rule against games returning after they've been given the boot, it's not common. In fact, it's possible it's never happened. Whatever the case, the point is, if any of the games below tickle your fancy, be sure to hop on them sooner rather than later.
Below, you can read more about all five games, see what platforms they are leaving, and watch trailers for each as well:
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Pitch: "Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director, Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios. A man, clinging to life. His two sons, desperate to cure their ailing father, are left with but one option. They must set out upon a journey to find and bring back the "Water of Life" as they come to rely on one another to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is fearful, they must be... Brothers."
Platforms: Xbox One
Old Man's Journey
Pitch: "Old Man’s Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving."
Platforms: Xbox One and PC
Hyrdo Thunder Hurricane
Pitch: "Hydro Thunder Hurricane is the adrenaline-drenched sequel to the classic arcade racer, featuring rocket-powered speedboats blasting through interactive environments across a stunning dynamic water surface."
Platforms: Xbox One
#IDARB
Pitch: "Built with the input of thousands of crazed internet gamers, #IDARB is a chaotic, 8-player, eSport jumping future arena ball game, complete with wild half time competitions, unlockable recipes, and disruptive 'hashbombs' which dynamically change the game itself via Twitch and Twitter! Prepare to battle everything from Moustache Cops to Breakfast, in this highly customizable, fast action game inspired by 8-bit sports and arcade classics!"
Platforms: Xbox One
Pitch: "After 'KOF '98,' often praised by the fans as the best installment in the 'KOF' series, and 'KOF ’98 UM' 10 years later, 'KOF ’98' returns."
Platforms: Xbox One
