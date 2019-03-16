Here Are The Four Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass This Month

Microsoft has revealed the games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of the month. More specifically, four games — Portal Knights, Kingdom New Lands, Late Shift, and Sacred Citadel — all will be heading out after being added to the line-up a year ago. In other words, you’ve had plenty of time to download and pay the four indie games.

For those unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass and how it works: it’s a subscription service in the vain of Netflix that offers a constantly growing and evolving library of hundreds of games that can be downloaded or streamed at the push of a button. Like Netflix, each month new games are added, while some old ones are kicked out.

Each month Microsoft goes out of its way to highlight what games are being added to bolster the service, but it doesn’t do quite the same job in revealing what games are being sacrificed as a result. And that’s why we have this article.

However, if you don’t want to rely on us to know which games are leaving the service each month, you can find the information for yourself by heading over to the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One dashboard. From here, click on “Leaving Soon,” and bam there are the games leaving that month. It’s important to note though that the games leaving that month aren’t revealed until about the middle of said month.

Xbox Game Pass, which costs $9.99 a month, currently boasts 217 titles, so you probably won’t miss these four games very much. Though I do recommend checking out Late Shift, which is a short, but neat, FMV choose-your-own adventure game.

For the new titles added to the service this month, click here. Unlike what’s leaving, what’s coming in features some notable releases, including Fallout 4 and Just Cause 4.

