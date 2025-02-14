Xbox One Launch Game Gets Upgrade 12 Years Later

Xbox Game Pass was updated yesterday, giving subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X something new. And one of these additions brings subscribers back to the launch of the Xbox One, which went down on November 22, 2013. For Microsoft, the launch of the Xbox One was disastrous and did seemingly irreversible damage to the Xbox brand and business. However, for some Xbox fans it is a great, and even a nostalgic, memory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the Xbox One released, it wasn’t alongside the most compelling launch lineup. One of the headlines of the Xbox One launch lineup though was Ryse: Son of Rome, which has been available via Xbox Game Pass for a while, but now it supports Cloud, and this is because it is now part of the xCloud program.

For those unfamiliar with xCloud, it is a cloud gaming service available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It allows all users to stream games directly from the Cloud across a variety of decides that include PCs and phones. And this can be done without the use of any Xbox console.

Not only does xCloud allow users to bypass the Xbox hardware requirement, but it allows them to play games on devices that they normally couldn’t. To this end, Ryse: Son of Rome is now playable on devices it has never been previously playable on.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Ryse: Son of Rome was developed by Crytek and published by Xbox itself. An action-adventure game that made use of the Kinect, but doens’t require it, Ryse: Son of Rome was contentious at release and a borderline flop, as evident by its 60 on Metacritic. However, over time it has become a bit of a cult classic among Xbox fans. Despite this, it has never received a sequel, and it is unlikely it ever will.

“Amidst the chaos of the late Roman Empire, become soldier Marius Titus and embark on a perilous campaign to avenge the death of your family and defend the honor of Rome,” reads an official description of the game for those just learning about it. “In Gladiator Mode, step into the Colosseum and fight for the glory, spectacle, and entertainment of the crowds.”

Play video

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox news, all of the latest Xbox rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox deals — click here.