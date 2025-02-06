New Halo Update Is Surprising (And Not in a Good Way)

A new update out of Halo Studios is not the most promising sign for Halo and Xbox fans looking forward to the next Halo game and the future of the franchise in general. Back in October 2024, when 343 Industries rebranded to Halo Studios, no doubt to run from its legacy, we noted that it was wishful thinking this rebrand was going to materialize alongside positive changes for the franchise, which 343 Industries has been steadily ruining with the help of Xbox leadership.

When this rebrand happened, there were some leadership changes at 343 Industries, but it was very far from sweeping. A lot of the same decision makers and leads are still there. Perhaps even more importantly, the Xbox leadership is still the same. All of this is to say, perhaps it should not come as a surprise there are still dubious decisions being made at the studio.

A major talking point on video game social media this week has been Halo Studios hiring Pamela Piscitello, which is not going to be a familiar name for the vast majority of even hardcore gaming enthusiasts. That said, she was the Director of Marketing and Operations at Firewalk Studios for nearly five years as the studio developed and released Concord, one of the biggest, if not the biggest, flops in gaming history. As you will know, the game ultimately shuttered the studio.

Now, the marketing behind Concord was not what failed it and Firewalk Studios, but it certainly wasn’t good. Much of the game’s marketing leaned into the characters and the game’s Marvel-esq tone, the things the market hated about Concord. More than this, Halo is a massive franchise and the flagship IP of the Xbox brand. So for it to hire someone who played a role in the largest flop in gaming history to be the Senior Product Marketing Manager of the franchise is a dubious call at best. Perhaps it won’t be a problem, and it may even end up being a fruitful appointment, but from the outside looking in it is an odd call, and perhaps indicative of a 343 Industries and Xbox that hasn’t learned much.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.