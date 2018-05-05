Xbox Boss Discusses Bringing In More Japanese Exclusives

Xboss Phil Spencer has been working on tons of different ways to better the Microsoft brand, including giving back the console to its rightful owners: gamers. One of these endeavors includes widening the scope of titles available behind shooters and the wildly accessible games, even hoping to dive into more JRPGs.

Spencer has stated multiple times throughout the year that he was interested in bringing more story-based games over onto the console, including RPGs and Japanese titles. These talks continued to discuss this possibility with a fan recently, specifically regarding the infamous Yakuza franchise.

“Yep, Sega has a lot of good franchises that would be cool to see come over,” Spencer replied to one fan on Twitter about whether or not they were still interested in the franchises the company has to offer, which is fantastic news! With the latest, and final, installment in the longstanding Yakuza series being a huge hit with fans, now would be the perfect time to open that up.

Nice! Look forward to it.. hope you can work out something with sega one day to bring any Yakuza game over. Have you ever thought about that? — SUPERSONICWOLF – ラヤン (@SUPERSONICWOLF1) April 29, 2018

The JRPG talk as strong once more as well, which is a huge niche in the gaming market that has a very dedicated player base. It’s also a huge reason why many opt into the Sony platform, because there strength lies within that Japanese title library, as well as a stellar single-player line-up. While Xbox has a few fantastic exclusives themselves (forever a Gears of War fan), it would be nice to see them expand beyond their specialty within online play and FPSs.

He also recently opened up about games comparing to the high praise that God of War has received. Spencer is known for being incredibly transparent with fans and impressively interactive on social media. With the resounding praise arriving for PS4’s God of War, even from Spencer himself, one Xbox player took to Twitter to ask the man himself whether Xbox will provide an equally impressive first party title. He’s been honest about working towards that goal, but as mentioned in his reply; it takes time:

Our hardware took time, our service/platform/BC took time and continuing to grow our 1P will take time. A high quality and diverse 1P (yes, with SP) built the right way is our goal and what our customers deserve. We can have similar results to what we’ve seen in hw and platform. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 13, 2018

We love seeing the focus on single-player titles in a market where it seems online gameplay is taking over. Phil Spencer has done incredibly well since taking over the Xbox brand, steering it back into the direction of “for gamers, by gamers.” Though everyone has a preference, no one loses when all platforms compete to be the very best they can be. If all consoles can inspire each other to take the experience to the next level, we as gamers win.

With State of Decay 2 on the horizon and Gears of War 5 teased several times already, we are curious as to see what new IPs they have in store. With E3 just a short few months away, it will be interesting to see how the shift in focuses changes this year compared to 2017.